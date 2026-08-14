Hockey World Cup 2026: India Draw Inspiration From 1975 Triumph Ahead Of Wales Opener | PTI

Amsterdam, Aug 14: Ahead of India's opening Pool D match in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, being played in Belgium and the Netherlands, head coach Craig Fulton said his team will take "real motivation" from the country's triumph in the World Cup in 1975.

India draws inspiration from 1975 triumph

Eight-time Olympic gold medallists India are celebrating the golden jubilee of their 1975 World Cup triumph, and coach Fulton said that triumph will be a big inspiration for the 2026 campaign, which they will start against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday.

On the eve of the opening match, India coach Fulton and Wales head coach Danny Newcombe shared their thoughts on their upcoming match, their overall campaign and their preparations for the tournament. England and Pakistan are the other two teams in the four-team group.

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India's preparations for campaign

The Indian coach said his team's preparations have been "centred on consistency, sharper decision-making under pressure" and embedding their "press-counter-outcome philosophy".

"This is a special year for us — 50 years since India's World Cup triumph — and that history gives real motivation to this campaign. Our preparation has centred on consistency, sharper decision-making under pressure and embedding our press-counter-outcome philosophy.

Fulton said the team will be taking it one match at a time so as to put themselves in the best position to compete for the title.

"The players' commitment has been excellent — they're driving standards and pushing each other daily. We know how tough the competition will be, but we trust our process. Our approach is simple: one game at a time, all in, honour that legacy, and put ourselves in the best position to compete for the title," he said.

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Wales ready for World Cup challenge

Ahead of their opening Pool D match, Wales head coach Danny Newcombe said, “To qualify for a second consecutive World Cup is a testament to the commitment and quality of this very special group. We’re proud to be here, and our focus is simple: to compete with the best teams in the world. That’s the challenge we’ve earned, and one we’re ready to embrace.”

Both India and Wales will be hoping to win maximum points from their opening match, and the winning team will have an advantage in the four-team pool.

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