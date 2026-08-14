Tamil Nadu Cricketer Fined ₹1 Lakh By BCCI ACSU For Mobile Phone Protocol Breach During TNPL Match | X

New Delhi, Aug 14: A young Tamil Nadu batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI for violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League game.

Player fined for protocol breach

"The TNCA will not name the player as investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year's Ranji Trophy.

He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges has been levelled, using mobile phone in PMOA during course of a match is prohibited. Hence it's a protocol breach," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Friday.

Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the 26-year-old as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban, but since the offence isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.

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Previous similar incident

It must be mentioned that during last IPL, Rajasthan Royals manager and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR-appointed guardian Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for using a cell phone in the team dugout during a match.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)