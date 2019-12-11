Hockey tournament: Children’s Academy emerge as champions

Mumbai: It was day of mixed fortune for the boys from Matunga, the Don Bosco International in the Sports For All inter-school hockey tournament.

At the Bombay Hockey Association, Churchgate, here on Wednesday, The Don Bosco girls cornered home the under-14 girls title beating St Xavier's High School 4-0, and later in the day, were handed a five-zero trashing by the Children's Academy in their quest for the boys under-16 title.

As the championship to in the final stages, it is Don Bosco International School (Matunga) who are leading in the points table with a massive 156 points closely followed by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Borivali) with 149 points and Jamnabai narsee School with 93 are in the third position.

In the other action of the day, underdogs Vile Parle Mumbai Public School toppled the boys of D Y Patil International School 20-16 to reign supreme in the under-18 boys' basketball championship.

The University of Mumbai Sports Complex, Kalina came alive with the resounding cheer of the fellow-students and supporters of the Vile Parle Mumbai Public School as star player Anant Khadapkar scored a total of seven points for his team to clinch the title, while D Y Patil had to contend with silver. Gurukul Educational Institution took home the bronze.

Vile Parle MPS as their Girls' (B) basketball team thrashed the girls of Ryan International School 18-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the u-18 girls' 3rd place match. In the final battle of u-18 girls' basketball however, Vile Parle MPS (A) couldn't replicate their schoolmates' feat and had to settle for 2nd place as the Goregaon Pahadi School defeated them 13-10.

Meanwhile, in the U-14 Boys' Handball finals, IES Secondary School got the better of Don Bosco International and claimed the gold medal by defeating them 12-7. In the battle for the 3rd place, Jankidevi Public School toppled JBCN International School with the close margin of 7-6 to go on to claim the bronze.