Hockey Jersey Row Returns: India Wear Saffron At Asian Games Despite President’s Blue Assurance

The hockey jersey controversy surrounding India has returned at the Asian Games, with both the men’s and women’s teams wearing saffron kits in their opening matches on Sunday. This came despite Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey saying before the Games that India would return to its traditional blue jerseys.

India had first worn saffron during last month’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. The change sparked controversy after Tirkey said the decision had been taken without the knowledge or approval of Hockey India’s elected leadership and Executive Board.

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Hockey Controversy Returns

The jersey issue soon became part of a wider dispute within Hockey India, with Tirkey and secretary Bhola Nath Singh taking different positions on the change. Singh was seen as the driving force behind the decision to introduce the new colour.

Before the Asian Games, Tirkey had said the issue was settled. During the send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent, he revealed that Hockey India had selected blue as its first-choice kit, while orange would be the second option.

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had given us options regarding the team kit colours and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team's kit. Orange will be the second choice,” Tirkey had said.

However, India did not wear blue in either of their opening matches. The men’s team wore saffron against Indonesia, while the women’s side also turned out in saffron against Uzbekistan in Kakamilgahara, Japan.

Why Are India Wearing Saffron?

A Hockey India source told PTI that the Asian Games kits were always planned to include saffron and a combination of white and sky blue. The source also claimed that the kits had been approved by Tirkey himself.

The main reason given for the colour change is visibility. Blue jerseys can reportedly be difficult to distinguish against the blue playing surface, prompting the federation to consider different colours.

India have traditionally played in blue, a colour closely associated with the national hockey teams since the country made its Olympic debut in 1928. With saffron appearing again at the Asian Games despite the earlier promise of a return to blue, the jersey controversy has once again put Hockey India’s internal decision-making under the spotlight.