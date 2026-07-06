Hockey India Names 15 Players For Sub-Junior Men's National Camp Ahead Of Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026

Hockey India's 15-member sub-junior men's squad will train in Chandigarh ahead of the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 | File Photo

New Delhi, July 6: The camp under coach Sardar Singh is being held at Panjab University, Chandigarh, from July 7 to 18 ahead of the continental tournament in Oman.

Hockey India has announced the names of the 15 players who will be part of the sub-junior men's national camp in preparation for the inaugural Men's Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25.

Preparations Begin

The camp is being conducted from July 7 to 18 at Panjab University, Sector 14, Chandigarh, where the country's promising young players will train under the guidance of coach and former India captain Sardar Singh.

All 15 players in the group were also part of the Indian squad that featured in the recently concluded U-18 Men's Asia Cup 2026, where the team clinched the gold medal after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final.

The camp further highlights Hockey India's vision to strengthen the U-18 programme to harness young talent in the country before it moves up the ranks to the junior and senior national teams.

Focus On Hockey5s

The two-week camp is designed to introduce players to the tactical and technical demands of Hockey5s while sharpening their overall game through structured training sessions.

Hockey India is thankful to Panjab University for its support in hosting the national camp and for providing world-class facilities that will enable the players to prepare in the best possible environment ahead of the tournament.

Panjab University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr) Renu Vig, visited the national camp, interacting with the players and conveying her best wishes as they began their preparations.

Speaking ahead of the camp, the team's coach, Sardar Singh, said, "This is a unique opportunity for these young players to represent India in a new format of the game at such a big level. Our objective over the next two weeks is to help the players understand the requirements of Hockey5s while continuing to strengthen the fundamentals that will benefit them throughout their careers. I would also like to thank Panjab University for extending excellent support in hosting this camp."

The tournament provides India's sub-junior players an important opportunity to gain international exposure in the Hockey5s format while continuing Hockey India's long-term focus on identifying and nurturing future talent.

National Camp Players

1. Karan Gautam

2. Arman Soreng

3. Sawan Kumar

4. Ansh Bahutra

5. Arshdeep Singh

6. Ketan Kushwaha

7. Shahrukh Ali

8. Rahul Yadav

9. Romit Pal

10. Ashish Tani Purti

11. Akashdeep

12. Avi Manikpuri

13. Siddharth Ben

14. Prahalad Rajbhar

15. Ayush Rajak