Hockey India Announces 22-Member Indian Junior Men's Squad For Belgium Exposure Tour

Hockey India has named a 22-member Indian Junior Men's squad for the Belgium exposure tour under captain Anmol Ekka | File Photo

New Delhi, June 30: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 22-member Indian Junior (U-21) Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming exposure tour of Belgium, scheduled from July 5 to 18, 2026. The tour will be the team's first assignment under newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez and will serve as a key preparatory phase ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior Asia Cup later this year.

Europe Tour To Test Squad

The young Indian side will face some of Europe's strongest hockey nations during the tour, playing two matches each against Austria and Belgium, and one match each against Germany and the Netherlands. The exposure tour is expected to provide valuable international match experience while helping the team test its combinations and playing style ahead of the continental tournament.

Defender Anmol Ekka has been entrusted with the captaincy for the upcoming exposure tour. The goalkeeping unit comprises Vivek Lakra and Kunal Tewatia. The defensive line features captain Anmol Ekka, Rohit Kullu, Chirag, Ravinder, Prasant Barla, Sanjit Tirkey and V. Manimaran.

The midfield will comprise Adrohit Ekka, Harpal, Jeetpal, Mukesh Toppo, Mannu Malik and Ritik Lakra. The forward line consists of Ajeet Yadav, Prabhdeep Singh, Arjun Hargude, Aryan Xess, Lovenoor Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad and Gurusewak Singh.

Experienced Players In Squad

Notably, four members of the squad—Anmol Ekka, Adrohit Ekka, Ajeet Yadav and Rohit Kullu—were also part of the Indian team that secured the bronze medal at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Their international experience is expected to add valuable depth to the squad during the tour.

Speaking on the squad announcement, coach Soyez said, "I expect this tour to help us progress on several levels. First, in terms of our game, by improving our connections, our tactical discipline and our efficiency in key moments. Then, on the human side, by strengthening unity and confidence within the group. Finally, I hope this tour will give the players a better understanding of the demands of top-level international hockey and of what we need to put in place to perform consistently over time."

Tour Schedule Announced

India will begin their campaign against Austria on July 7 and 8. The team will then take on the hosts, Belgium, on July 10, Germany on July 13, Belgium again on July 14 and conclude the tour against the Netherlands on July 17.

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Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team For Belgium Exposure Tour:

Goalkeepers: Vivek Lakra, Kunal Tewatia

Defenders: Anmol Ekka, Rohit Kullu, Chirag, Ravinder, Prasant Barla, Sanjit Tirkey, V. Manimaran

Midfielders: Adrohit Ekka, Harpal, Jeetpal, Mukesh Toppo, Mannu Malik, Ritik Lakra

Forwards: Ajeet Yadav, Prabhdeep Singh, Arjun Hargude, Aryan Xess, Lovenoor Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Gurusewak Singh