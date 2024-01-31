 Hockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya

Hockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on January 31.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Uttam Singh | Credits: Twitter

The Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya on Tuesday at the 5th-8th place match of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024 in Muscat.

Uttam Singh (5', 25', 26') netted a hat-trick, while Manjeet (6'), Pawan Rajbhar (10'), Mandeep Mor (15'), Mohammed Raheel (17', 25'), and Gurjot Singh (28') scored goals for India. For Kenya, Moses Ademba (12', 14', 27') and Captain Ivan Ludiali (24') were the goal scorers.

Right from the start, India took control of the game, challenging Kenya's goalkeeper multiple times in the initial minutes. Despite Kenya's efforts to counterattack, India maintained aggressive play. The breakthrough for India came when Uttam Singh (5') and Manjeet (6') scored, giving India an early lead.

Continuing their relentless assault, India kept the pressure on Kenya's defence, leading to Pawan Rajbhar (10') adding another goal with a powerful shot. Kenya, however, narrowed the gap with two quick goals from Moses Ademba (12', 14'). Mandeep Mor (15') then secured another goal for India, ensuring a 4-2 lead at halftime.

Read Also
FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup 2024: Mohammed Raheel's Hat-Trick In Vain India Lose To Netherlands In...
article-image

India continue their dominance in second half

The second half saw India extending their lead as Mohammed Raheel (17') scored on a counterattack, according to a release. India strategically focused on swift passing and ball possession to prevent Kenya from making a comeback.

Kenya's Captain Ivan Ludiali (24') found the back of the net and Moses Ademba (27') completed his hat-trick, but India widened the gap with goals from Mohammed Raheel (25'), Uttam Singh (25', 26'), and Gurjot Singh (28'). The match concluded with India emerging victorious, securing a 9-4 win.

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on January 31.

Read Also
Hockey5s Men’s World Cup 2024: India Thrash Jamaica 13-0 In Final Pool B Match
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mayank Agarwal Files Police Complaint After Being Hospitalized For Drinking 'Poisonous Liquid' In...

Mayank Agarwal Files Police Complaint After Being Hospitalized For Drinking 'Poisonous Liquid' In...

'Roger and Me Used To Play Cricket' - Rohan Bopanna Recalls His Meetings With Swiss Tennis Great in...

'Roger and Me Used To Play Cricket' - Rohan Bopanna Recalls His Meetings With Swiss Tennis Great in...

Hockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya

Hockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya

'Oral Irritation & Swelling On His Lips': Agartala Hospital On Mayank Agarwal's Health Condition...

'Oral Irritation & Swelling On His Lips': Agartala Hospital On Mayank Agarwal's Health Condition...

U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan, Saumy Pandey Help India Thrash New Zealand By 214 Runs In Super...

U19 World Cup 2024: Musheer Khan, Saumy Pandey Help India Thrash New Zealand By 214 Runs In Super...