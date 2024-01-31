Hockey 5s Men's World Cup: Uttam Singh Shines With Hat-Trick As India Defeat Kenya

Uttam Singh | Credits: Twitter

The Indian Men's Hockey Team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya on Tuesday at the 5th-8th place match of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024 in Muscat.

Uttam Singh (5', 25', 26') netted a hat-trick, while Manjeet (6'), Pawan Rajbhar (10'), Mandeep Mor (15'), Mohammed Raheel (17', 25'), and Gurjot Singh (28') scored goals for India. For Kenya, Moses Ademba (12', 14', 27') and Captain Ivan Ludiali (24') were the goal scorers.

— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 30, 2024

Right from the start, India took control of the game, challenging Kenya's goalkeeper multiple times in the initial minutes. Despite Kenya's efforts to counterattack, India maintained aggressive play. The breakthrough for India came when Uttam Singh (5') and Manjeet (6') scored, giving India an early lead.

Continuing their relentless assault, India kept the pressure on Kenya's defence, leading to Pawan Rajbhar (10') adding another goal with a powerful shot. Kenya, however, narrowed the gap with two quick goals from Moses Ademba (12', 14'). Mandeep Mor (15') then secured another goal for India, ensuring a 4-2 lead at halftime.

India continue their dominance in second half

The second half saw India extending their lead as Mohammed Raheel (17') scored on a counterattack, according to a release. India strategically focused on swift passing and ball possession to prevent Kenya from making a comeback.

Kenya's Captain Ivan Ludiali (24') found the back of the net and Moses Ademba (27') completed his hat-trick, but India widened the gap with goals from Mohammed Raheel (25'), Uttam Singh (25', 26'), and Gurjot Singh (28'). The match concluded with India emerging victorious, securing a 9-4 win.

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on January 31.