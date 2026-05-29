Hit Wicket Again! Sai Sudharsan's Bat Slips Onto The Stumps As Ball Goes To The Boundary In Qualifier 2 | VIDEO

Sai Sudharsan was out hit wicket once again in a shocking moment during the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 game in Mullanpur. Sudharsan was batting on 58 when he smashed a ball to the fence. However, the bat slipped out of his hands and landed on the stumps, in a bizarre dismissal. The left-hander was dismissed in similar fashion in the Qualifier 1 against RCB as well.

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The left-hander was batting fluently on 58 and looked set for another big score when the unusual dismissal took place. Sudharsan smashed a delivery towards the boundary, but in the process, the bat slipped out of his hands. The flying bat crashed into the stumps, dislodging the bails and forcing the batter to walk back in shocking fashion.

Players from both sides were initially left stunned as the unusual dismissal unfolded in front of a packed crowd. Shubman Gill at the non striker end was on his knees as Sudharsan looked on helplessly.

What made the moment even more remarkable was the fact that Sudharsan had suffered a similar dismissal earlier in the playoffs. During the Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Gujarat Titans batter had also been dismissed hit wicket in almost identical fashion.

Despite the freak dismissal, Sudharsan once again showcased his consistency at the top of the order. His brisk knock kept Gujarat Titans in a strong position during the high-pressure knockout encounter.

The rare sequence of dismissals quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting in disbelief over the repeated hit-wicket incidents involving the same batter in consecutive playoff matches.

Sudharsan has been one of Gujarat Titans’ standout performers this season, scoring more than 700 runs. However, the repeated freak dismissals added an unexpected twist to his otherwise impressive campaign.