Unfortunate! Sai Sudharsan Gets Hit-Wicket Out As Bat Slips & Crashes Into Stumps; Ball Races To Boundary | VIDEO

Unfortunate! Sai Sudharsan Gets Hit-Wicket Out As Bat Slips & Crashes Into Stumps; Ball Races To Boundary | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Gujarat Titans in-form opener Sai Sudharsan suffered a very unlucky dismissal during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after getting out hit wicket while trying to play an attacking shot against Jacob Duffy.

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The incident occurred when Duffy bowled to Sudharsan during GT's massive run chase. The left-handed batter played the shot well and managed to send the ball towards the boundary. However, Sudharsan lost control of his bat while completing the shot and it slipped from his hands.

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In a bizarre moment, the bat went back and crashed into the stumps leading to a hit-wicket dismissal. The unlucky wicket gave RCB a big breakthrough in the important playoff clash.

Sai Sudharsan looked in good touch before the dismissal, scoring 14 runs off just 9 balls with the help of three boundaries. RCB players celebrated immediately as Gujarat Titans lost a key batter in unfortunate fashion.

Sai Sudharsan has had an incredible run in the IPL 2026 season so far. He has managed to score 638 runs from 14 matches at an average of 49.08 and a strike rate of 157.92. Sai Sudharsan's early dismissal came as a major setback for the GT team and fans as he would have been the key in their massive run chase against RCB in the important clash.

Winning the match means a confirmed berth in the IPL 2026 final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue is also the home ground of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 season.

However, they will have one more chance to qualify for the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. If they manage to beat the winner of the Eliminator, they will once again face RCB in the high-intensity final.