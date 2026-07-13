History At Lord's! India Women Thrash England By 270 Runs To Win First Ever Test At Iconic Venue

India Women produced a clinical all-round display to register a famous 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's on Monday. The emphatic win marked one of the greatest moments in Indian women's cricket, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side outclassing the hosts in every department at the iconic 'Home of Cricket'.

Starting Day 4 needing just four wickets to complete the job, India wrapped up the match in the morning session. England, who resumed on 130/6 chasing a daunting target of 457, were bowled out for 186 in 62.5 overs despite a fighting half-century from Sophie Ecclestone.

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Amy Jones, England's overnight hope, was the first wicket to fall after adding only a few runs to her overnight score. Sneh Rana had the wicketkeeper-batter caught at mid-wicket to put India firmly in control. Ecclestone offered stubborn resistance, surviving two dropped chances off Kranti Gaud while sharing a stand with Issy Wong, but the pair only delayed the inevitable.

Deepti Sharma cleaned up the lower order by dismissing Lauren Bell and Wong in quick succession before Rana produced a superb delivery to castle Ecclestone and seal India's historic triumph, sparking jubilant celebrations on the field and in the dressing room.

India had laid the platform for victory with a dominant batting performance. Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start before Yastika Bhatia struck a memorable century in the second innings, helping India declare at 341/7 and set England an imposing target of 457.

The visitors were equally impressive with the ball throughout the match. Kranti Gaud starred with a sensational five-wicket haul to earn a place on the Lord's Honours Board, while Sayali Satghare consistently exploited the famous slope to trouble the English batters. Rana and Deepti then maintained relentless pressure with the spin attack to complete the comprehensive win.

The victory further strengthened India's impressive record against England in women's Tests. In 16 meetings between the two sides, India have now won four matches compared to England's one, with the remaining 11 ending in draws. England's only Test win over India came back in 1995.

Before the start of play on the final day, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar visited the Indian dressing room and delivered an inspirational pep talk to the players. ICC Chairman Jay Shah was also present at Lord's to witness India's memorable triumph, while the match marked the final Test appearance for England veterans Tammy Beaumont and former captain Heather Knight.