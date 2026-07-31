'Historic Day For Indian Judo': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Asmita Dey & Harsh Singh After Gold Medal Wins At CWG 2026

Indian judokas created history on Friday after Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh secured gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. India had never won the judo gold medal in CWG history, but now have two after Asmita and Harsh won their finals in the space of an hour. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the duo after their achievements.

"A golden performance indeed! Proud of Asmita Dey for winning a Gold in the Judo Women's 48KG Final! This performance will always be remembered and will contribute towards Judo becoming even more popular. Best wishes for her endeavours ahead," Modi posted on X after Asmita's win.

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After Harsh added another medal, the Prime Minister acknowledged the historic day.

"Historic Day for Indian Judo! Congrats to Harsh Singh for winning a Gold. His passion and dedication are clearly reflected in the exceptional performance. Best wishes for the upcoming endeavours," he posted.

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A double gold medal hour for India has seen them jump ahead in the standings at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in the 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish. In the space of an hour, India bagged two - with Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh both creating history.

The twin success brings India's medal tally to 19 - 5 Gold, 10 Silver and 4 bronze medal.