 CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Jump To 8th After Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Win Gold Medals
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CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Jump To 8th After Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Win Gold Medals

India jumped up to 8th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history in Glasgow. The duo clinched gold medals in the space of an hour, taking India's tally to 19, with 5 gold medals. India's tally is only going to swell with several boxers assured of medals having reached the semi-finals and finals.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Jump To 8th After Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Win Gold Medals

A double gold medal hour for India has seen them jump ahead in the standings at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in the 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish. In the space of an hour, India bagged two - with Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh both creating history.

The twin success brings India's medal tally to 19 - 5 Gold, 10 Silver and 4 bronze medal.

India's Medal Winners at CWG 2026

Gold

Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 48kg (Weightlifting)

Sharmila Dhankar – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Asmita Dey - women’s -48kg (Judo)

Harsh Singh - men’s -60kg (Judo)

Silver

Rishikanta Singh – Men’s 60kg (Weightlifting)

Muthupandi Raja – Men’s 65kg (Weightlifting)

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Women’s 53kg (Weightlifting)

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Men’s 79kg (Weightlifting)

Harjinder Kaur – Women’s 69kg (Weightlifting)

Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s High Jump (Athletics)

Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m (Athletics)

M. Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Athletics)

Mohammed Basil - Men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Lovepreet Singh - men’s +110kg (Weightlifting)

Bronze

Jhandu Kumar – Men’s Heavyweight (Para Powerlifting)

Bindyarani Devi – Women’s 58kg (Weightlifting)

Shilpa K. Shyla – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

Seema Kaliramna - Women’s Discus Throw (Athletics)

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