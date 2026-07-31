CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Jump To 8th After Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Win Gold Medals

A double gold medal hour for India has seen them jump ahead in the standings at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in the 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish. In the space of an hour, India bagged two - with Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh both creating history.

The twin success brings India's medal tally to 19 - 5 Gold, 10 Silver and 4 bronze medal.

India's Medal Winners at CWG 2026

Gold

Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 48kg (Weightlifting)

Sharmila Dhankar – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Asmita Dey - women’s -48kg (Judo)

Harsh Singh - men’s -60kg (Judo)

Silver

Rishikanta Singh – Men’s 60kg (Weightlifting)

Muthupandi Raja – Men’s 65kg (Weightlifting)

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Women’s 53kg (Weightlifting)

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Men’s 79kg (Weightlifting)

Harjinder Kaur – Women’s 69kg (Weightlifting)

Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s High Jump (Athletics)

Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m (Athletics)

M. Sreeshankar - Men’s Long Jump (Athletics)

Mohammed Basil - Men’s 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

Lovepreet Singh - men’s +110kg (Weightlifting)

Bronze

Jhandu Kumar – Men’s Heavyweight (Para Powerlifting)

Bindyarani Devi – Women’s 58kg (Weightlifting)

Shilpa K. Shyla – Women’s Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

Seema Kaliramna - Women’s Discus Throw (Athletics)