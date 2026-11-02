Himanshu Sangwan Credits Disciplined Bowling, Teamwork For Railways' Performance Against Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan credited disciplined bowling, careful planning and collective effort for his team's performance against Mumbai, saying the bowlers adapted well to changing pitch and weather conditions to keep the opposition under pressure.

Sangwan said the surface initially offered assistance to the seamers, but the conditions changed as the sun emerged, forcing Railways to modify their approach.

"The first session was a bit sticky. There was some movement, but the ball wasn't coming off the wicket as we expected. Once the sun came out, our coach told us to concentrate on containing the runs," Sangwan said.

Railways Focus On Bowling Discipline

Having elected to bowl after winning the toss, Railways initially hoped to exploit the conditions and make early breakthroughs. However, Sangwan said the bowlers soon realised that maintaining discipline would be crucial.

"We thought we could get wickets early. But we came up with a basic plan and bowled together as a unit. The idea was to keep testing the batsmen by consistently bowling in the right areas," he said.

Changing Conditions Affect Pitch Behaviour

Explaining the behaviour of the pitch, Sangwan said the cloudy weather had left the surface slightly soft, making it difficult for the bowlers to extract consistent movement.

"There was swing in the morning, but the wicket was a little soft because of the cloudy conditions. As it dried, the behaviour of the ball changed," he said.

Sangwan Details Bowling Plans

Sangwan also spoke about the planning involved in bowling to Mumbai's batters, including Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

"We worked hard and planned our bowling. It required a little extra effort," he said.

Describing one of his deliveries, Sangwan explained how he used the crease to create a different angle.

"I was bringing the ball in initially. Then I bowled an outswinger from the corner of the crease, and it went straight," he said.

Lessons From Previous Match

Sangwan admitted that Railways had learnt from their previous outing, particularly about maintaining consistent lines and lengths.

"The wicket in the previous match was good, but we were lacking a little in our areas. This time, we did our homework and concentrated on hitting those areas more consistently," he said.

He acknowledged Mumbai's attacking approach and said Railways were prepared for a fightback.

"We expected Mumbai to come back strongly. Their batsmen like Suryansh Shedge play attacking cricket. Some of them play in the IPL, so they don't stop playing their shots. We had a basic plan and wanted to stay in the contest until the end."

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Bowling Workload And Fitness Challenges

Sangwan said the loss of a bowler increased the workload on the remaining members of the attack, requiring additional effort.

Reflecting on his own fitness, he revealed that a side strain had affected his availability earlier in the season.

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