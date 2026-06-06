'Highly Skilled Group...': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Shreyas Iyer Replaces Him As India's T20I Captain

Suryakumar Yadav | Instagram

Mumbai, June 6: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav appeared to take the high road after being left out of the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of England. Shortly after the BCCI announced the squad on Saturday, Suryakumar shared the team's squad list on his Instagram story and wished the players well. His post comes after he lost the T20I captaincy, with the latest squad announcement further highlighting his absence from India's plans in the shortest format.

The BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as captain for the T20I series against England, with Tilak Varma appointed vice-captain. The squad also features players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy, among others.

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Soon after the announcement, Suryakumar reposted the squad graphic on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead," along with the Indian flag, flexed biceps and nazar amulet emojis. The message was seen as a gesture of support for the team despite his omission.

Suryakumar had previously led India in T20 internationals and was regarded as one of the key figures in the format. However, changes in leadership and team composition have seen him move out of the captaincy role and now out of the squad altogether.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi.