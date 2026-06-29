'Highlight Of The Game': Fan Hilariously Drops Her Phone While Joining Mexican Wave During Canada Vs South Africa Clash; Video Goes Viral

The Canada vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash delivered plenty of entertainment on the pitch, but one of the day's most viral moments came from the stands. A Canadian supporter accidentally dropped her phone while enthusiastically joining the iconic Mexican wave, with the hilarious clip quickly taking over social media.

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The incident occurred midway through the match as the Mexican wave swept across the stadium, with thousands of fans rising from their seats in unison. Broadcast cameras captured a Canadian supporter wearing a black Canada jersey enthusiastically joining in while holding her phone.

As she raised both hands to complete the wave, the phone slipped from her grip and tumbled onto the concrete steps in front of her. Fans nearby immediately reacted with surprise before breaking into laughter as the supporter looked down to retrieve her device.

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Nothing escapes social media in 2026 and the brief mishap was caught live on the broadcast and quickly spread across social media, where football fans dubbed it the "highlight of the game."

Although the on-field contest kept supporters entertained, the fan's accidental phone drop became one of the day's biggest talking points online. The clip continues to rack up views across social media, reminding fans that sometimes the most memorable moments at a football match come from the stands rather than the pitch.