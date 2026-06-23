Mexican Woman Passionately Kisses Visiting Football Fan Goes Viral During FIFA World Cup Celebrations - WATCH

The festive atmosphere surrounding the Colombia vs. DR Congo FIFA World Cup match in Guadalajara took an unexpected turn when a Mexican woman shared a passionate kiss with a visiting football fan, creating one of the tournament’s latest viral moments.

According to videos circulating widely on social media, the pair were surrounded by a lively crowd of supporters enjoying the World Cup celebrations outside the stadium area. As the two stood together laughing and chatting, fans began chanting “¡Beso, beso!”—Spanish for “Kiss, kiss!”—encouraging them to lock lips.

At first, both appeared amused by the chants and laughed along with the crowd. Moments later, however, the woman leaned in and kissed the visitor, drawing loud cheers and applause from nearby spectators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media reacts

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where thousands of users shared and commented on the spontaneous interaction.

Many viewers praised the lighthearted nature of the moment and said it reflected the festive spirit that often accompanies major international sporting events.

One user wrote, “Man, they are having fun in Mexico.”

Another commented, “México is definitely the place to be for the World Cup.”

A third user added, “Life is short, nice to see people having fun.”

Others described the scene as a reminder of how football can bring together people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another memorable world cup fan moment

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced numerous viral fan moments, with supporters from around the world gathering in host cities to celebrate the sport. Street parties, cultural exchanges, and spontaneous interactions between fans have become common sights throughout the tournament.

The expanded competition is being jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, making it the largest World Cup in history. The tournament features 48 national teams and matches spread across multiple cities in North America.