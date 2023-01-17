He's not just a king, he's a genius': Australian commentator's hair-raising voice during India-Pakistan World Cup clash, watch video

Virat Kohli's inning against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year was one of his finest on the grand stage of a World Cup. Taking the world-class bowling attack of Pakistan to the cleaners in the high-voltage clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli smashed his record-extending 34th half-century to stage India's memorable fightback in the final-over thriller at Melbourne's MCG. Kohli was the architect of India's stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan.
Taking on Haris Rauf
Kohli's superhuman sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over changed the the course of the game. The first as Virat described it a once in a lifetime shot was a straight backward lift to the boundary.
"Not many in world cricket can play that shot. This is a shot of an emperor" were the precise words of the in game commentary.
He then flicked Rauf down the leg side over fine leg for a massive six to leave India with 16 runs to win from the last over.
(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)