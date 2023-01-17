e-Paper Get App
He's not just a king, he's a genius': Australian commentator's hair-raising voice during India-Pakistan World Cup clash, watch video

He's not just a king, he's a genius': Australian commentator's hair-raising voice during India-Pakistan World Cup clash, watch video

Virat Kohli was at his brutal best when Rohit Sharma-led Team India kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign against bitter-rivals Pakistan.

Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli's inning against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year was one of his finest on the grand stage of a World Cup. Taking the world-class bowling attack of Pakistan to the cleaners in the high-voltage clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli smashed his record-extending 34th half-century to stage India's memorable fightback in the final-over thriller at Melbourne's MCG. Kohli was the architect of India's stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan.

article-image

Taking on Haris Rauf

Kohli's superhuman sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over changed the the course of the game. The first as Virat described it a once in a lifetime shot was a straight backward lift to the boundary.

"Not many in world cricket can play that shot. This is a shot of an emperor" were the precise words of the in game commentary.

He then flicked Rauf down the leg side over fine leg for a massive six to leave India with 16 runs to win from the last over.

article-image

