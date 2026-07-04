'He's An Avenger Now': Samuel L Jackson Meets Mohammed Salah In Dallas During Australia Vs Egypt Clash; Pictures Go Viral

Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson brought Marvel-level star power to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as he shared a memorable moment with Egypt captain Mohamed Salah before the Round of 32 clash against Australia in Dallas. Photos of the pair greeting each other quickly went viral on social media.

Jackson, 77, was spotted in the players' tunnel ahead of kickoff wearing Adidas apparel and his signature white bucket hat. The Pulp Fiction and Marvel Cinematic Universe star warmly greeted Salah, who smiled as the two exchanged a handshake and a few words before Egypt walked onto the pitch.

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The interaction instantly caught the attention of football and movie fans alike after images surfaced online. Social media was flooded with humorous reactions, with one fan writing, "He's an Avenger now," while others joked that Nick Fury had arrived to recruit Salah ahead of Egypt's biggest game of the tournament.

The Oscar-nominated actor also played a role in the pre-match festivities, carrying the match ball onto the field before the knockout encounter. His appearance added another celebrity moment to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which has attracted several high-profile names from the worlds of sport, entertainment and politics.

Jackson has long been associated with major sporting events and is known to be a football fan. His surprise appearance alongside Salah ensured the World Cup produced another viral crossover between sport and popular culture, with fans delighted to see two global icons sharing the spotlight before kickoff. He is known to be a Liverpool supporter, with Salah only recently leaving the club after a 9-year stay.