Heroes Deliver Shutout Masterclass, Thrash Kolkata Banga Tigers 28-0 |

Hyderabad: The last day of group stage matches at the HSBC Rugby Premier League powered by Avid Season 2 witnessed Hyderabad Heroes remain on top of the points table with an 28-0 victory against the Kolkata Banga Tigers at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad Heroes beat Kolkata Banga Tigers 28-0

The Heroes imposed themselves from the outset with high-tempo attack and quick ball movement, stretching the Tigers' defence across the field. Sumit Roy opened the scoring within minutes before Ravuama Seruvakula sold a clever dummy on the left wing to double Hyderabad’s advantage. Their crisp passing and ability to exploit space continued to trouble Kolkata in the second quarter, with Kevin Wekesa breaking through after sustained pressure to add another try.

Maurice Longbottom kept the momentum going early in the third quarter, while Hyderabad’s disciplined defensive line denied the Tigers any meaningful opportunities, completing a dominant shutout performance.

Later in the day, Chennai Bulls are set to take on the Mumbai Dreamers, while Delhi Redz will face the Bengaluru Bravehearts in the last match of the day.