Hero Indian Super League: FC Goa rout Mumbai City FC in six-goal thriller

Mumbai: FC Goa returned to winning ways and climbed to the top of the Hero Indian Super League table with a 4-2 win against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

The goal-fest began with Lenny Rodrigues giving Goa the lead in the 27th minute. The visitors doubled their lead with a Ferran Corominas (45') strike just before half-time.

The second half saw three goals in the space of ten minutes, with Mumbai City equalizing in quick session through Sarthak Golui (49'), Souvik Chakrabarti (55') and later Hugo Boumous (59') putting the visitors back in lead. Carlos Pena (89') scored another late in the game to rub further salt into Mumbai's wounds.