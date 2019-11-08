Hero Indian Super League: FC Goa rout Mumbai City FC in six-goal thriller

Mumbai: FC Goa returned to winning ways and climbed to the top of the Hero Indian Super League table with a 4-2 win against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.
The goal-fest began with Lenny Rodrigues giving Goa the lead in the 27th minute. The visitors doubled their lead with a Ferran Corominas (45') strike just before half-time.
The second half saw three goals in the space of ten minutes, with Mumbai City equalizing in quick session through Sarthak Golui (49'), Souvik Chakrabarti (55') and later Hugo Boumous (59') putting the visitors back in lead. Carlos Pena (89') scored another late in the game to rub further salt into Mumbai's wounds.
Sergio Lobera's team picked up their second win of the season and are atop with eight points after four rounds. Mumbai are fifth with four points in their kitty.
Mumbai refused to sit back and let Goa pass the ball around in the opening minutes but the hosts, however, failed to test Mohammed Nawaz's goal during that period. This allowed the visitors to get back into the game and draw first blood.
In the 27th minute, a Brandon Fernandes corner-kick found Lenny with just enough space inside the box to take a touch, turn and place his shot into the bottom left corner of the net to score his first goal for the club.
Mumbai responded well and pressed high up the field. Bipin Singh's cross from the flank was met by Subhasish Bose who headed it into the path of Diego Carlos. The Brazilian striker hit the side-netting from a dangerous position, leaving the Goan defence relieved.
