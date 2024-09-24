'Here’s To Another Year Of Chasing Your Dreams': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish For His Son Arjun

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartwarming birthday wish for his son Arjun on September 24, Tuesday. The retired cricketer took to his official handle on X and stated how he remains proud of Arjun's work ethic, thereby also inspiring him.

Arjun Tendulkar, who bats and bowls, has been marked out by a handful as the future of the international cricket. While the youngster is yet to get anywhere near the national team, he has had a taste of IPL cricket with the Mumbai Indians. The 25-year-old made his IPL debut in 2023 and has picked up 3 scalps in five matches along with scoring 13 runs.

Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams! 🎉💪 pic.twitter.com/1oXanWFhRE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2024

Taking to X, Sachin wrote:

"Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams!"

Arjun Tendulkar had a promising edition of Ranji Trophy this year:

The young all-rounder, who bats right-handed, played for Goa in the Ranji Trophy this year. Featuring in 7 matches and 11 innings, Tendulkar accumulated 258 runs alongside two half-centuries and a best of 70. His left-arm seamer yielded 9 wickets from as many innings at 44.46 apiece.

With a promising show in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, Tendulkar can be expected to do even better in the next.