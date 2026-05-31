'Helping His Future Damaad': Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Bhuvneswar Kumar's Success Mantra Just Before RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Final Clash; Netizens React

'Helping His Damaad': Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Bhuvneswar Kumar's Success Mantra Just Before RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Final Clash; Netizens React |

As anticipation builds for the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cricket fans are closely following every update surrounding the blockbuster clash. Amid the pre-match buzz, a video shared by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has become a major talking point on social media.

Interestingly, Tendulkar's video was not about predicting the winner of the final or discussing team strategies. Instead, the Master Blaster chose to focus on one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's standout performers this season, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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In the video posted on X, Sachin broke down what he believes has been the key factor behind Bhuvneshwar's impressive performances during IPL 2026. The former India captain highlighted the pacer's effective use of the "wobble seam" delivery, explaining how it has made his bowling far more difficult for batters to read.

According to Tendulkar, the subtle variation in seam position creates uncertainty after the ball pitches, making it harder for batters to predict movement. The unpredictability generated by the delivery has reportedly played a significant role in Bhuvneshwar's wicket-taking success this season.

The analysis comes at a time when Bhuvneshwar has been one of RCB's most reliable match-winners with the ball. The experienced fast bowler has claimed 26 wickets in 15 matches and currently sits second in the Purple Cap standings, making him a crucial weapon for Bengaluru heading into the final.

However, it wasn't just the technical breakdown that grabbed attention online.

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users began connecting its timing with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. Given the long-running speculation linking Gill with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, many fans jokingly suggested that the cricket icon was "helping his damaad" by publicly revealing details about one of RCB's most effective bowling tactics ahead of the title clash.

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Memes and humorous reactions quickly flooded social media, with users debating whether the timing of the video was merely coincidental or simply a classic example of cricket fans reading too much into an otherwise educational analysis.

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While there is no indication that Tendulkar intended the video as anything more than a technical discussion on fast bowling, the internet has predictably turned it into a talking point ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season.