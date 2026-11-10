'Hello, Skipper': Did Mitchell Santner Just Confirm Rohit Sharma As Next Mumbai Indians Captain? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Did Mitchell Santner Just Confirm Rohit Sharma As Next Mumbai Indians Captain? |

A brief exchange between Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner after the abandoned third ODI between India and New Zealand has sparked fresh speculation about the Mumbai Indians captaincy. The two teams were involved in a customary handshake in the dugout after rain forced the match to be abandoned, but it was Santner's greeting to Rohit that caught everyone's attention.

Mitchell Santner's 'Hello, Skipper' Greeting Goes Viral

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As Rohit approached the New Zealand captain, he called out to him as 'Mitchi' before extending his hand for a handshake. Santner responded with a cheerful 'hello skipper', prompting fans to wonder whether the New Zealand all-rounder had dropped a hint about Rohit's possible return as Mumbai Indians captain.

The short interaction has quickly gained traction on social media, with fans reading between the lines of Santner's choice of words. Both players are part of the Mumbai Indians setup in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making the exchange particularly interesting amid the ongoing captaincy speculation.

Is Rohit Sharma Set To Return As Mumbai Indians Captain?

While Santner could simply have been addressing Rohit out of respect for his stature in Indian cricket, the timing of the greeting has added to the buzz. Hardik Pandya is set to move to Punjab Kings, with Rohit emerging as a potential candidate to take charge of the five-time IPL champions again.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles during his captaincy before handing over the leadership to Hardik ahead of the 2024 season. However, the franchise endured a difficult transition, and questions about the team's leadership have continued to surface.