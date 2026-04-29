Heartwarming Scenes! Wankhede Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' During MI VS SRH Clash For Rohit Sharma's 39th Birthday | VIDEO

Fans sang Happy Birthday for Rohit Sharma ahead of his 39th birthday | X/rushiii_12

Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma will be celebrating his 39th birthday on April 30. A day before his special day, MI played against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026. While Rohit did not feature due to injury, his home crowd sung 'Happy Birthday Rohit' during the game, showcasing the love for former India captain.

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Fans sing 'Happy Birthday Rohit'

In a viral video, fans can be seen singing Happy Birthday Rohit together at the Wankhede Stadium. A fan was seen with his body painted in Mumbai Indians' blue, with 'Rohit 45' written in white on his back. He was constantly waving the MI flag as the chorus only grew louder.

It was a heartwarming moment given Rohit hails from Mumbai. The former India captain began his career at this ground and his home ground saw his birthday as an opportunity to give some love back. The fact that Rohit was missing the game due to injury made the gesture even more special.

Read Also Rohit Sharma Hilariously Mimics Shardul Thakur During Workout Ahead Of His 39th Birthday | VIDEO

Rohit to miss 2 more games

Rohit Sharma had missed the last three games due to an hamstring injury. Pandya said that the opener was not yet up to the mark, and would take 2-3 more games to return to the side.

"Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.