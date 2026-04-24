 Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Re-Unites With Ashish Nehra, Ex-Delhi Teammates Share Hugs Before RCB VS GT Clash | VIDEO
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Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Re-Unites With Ashish Nehra, Ex-Delhi Teammates Share Hugs Before RCB VS GT Clash | VIDEO

Ashish Nehra and Virat Kohli, long time teammates at Delhi and the Indian team, shared a heartwarming moment in the dressing room before the RCB vs GT clash in IPL 2026. Nehra, currently coach of the Gujarat Titans, has been part of RCB as a coach in the past, was seen embracing the RCB opener in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
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Ashish Nehra and Virat Kohli, long time teammates at Delhi and the Indian team, shared a heartwarming moment in the dressing room before the RCB vs GT clash in IPL 2026. Nehra, currently coach of the Gujarat Titans, has been part of RCB as a player and coach in the past, was seen embracing the RCB opener in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In a now viral video, Ashish Nehra is seen greeting Virat Kohli in the dressing room at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli was booming with a smile as he met his former teammate and coach, hugging the left-arm pacer and sharing a few laughs.

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While Virat Kohli continues to feature for RCB, Ashish Nehra has long retired and ventured into coaching. Nehra played with Kohli in domestic cricket and in the Indian team. Both were part of India's 2011 World Cup winning campaign.

Before joining the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore had appointed Nehra as their bowling coach. He retained his position for the 2019 IPL. In those seasons, Virat Kohli was the captain of the franchise.

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