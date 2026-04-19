Heartwarming Scenes! Krunal Pandya Rushes To Axar Patel's Aid, Helps Rival Captain Off The Field After Injury | VIDEO

Krunal Pandya earned himself points for being a top sportsman during the RCB vs DC clash in Bengaluru. With Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel cramping and struggling to walk, Pandya rushed to his aide, helping him walk off the field in a pivotal moment in the game. Krunal shunned aside his rivalry to help the opposition captain, earning plaudits for his actions.

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Axar struggles with cramps, retires hurt

Axar Patel walked into bat at no.6 and injected some much needed momentum in the chase for the Delhi Capitals. However, after a brief stay in the middle, the DC captain struggled with cramps.

Batting on 25, he was treated twice, before deciding to walk off the field retired hurt. Patel couldn't walk himself and needed support from Ashutosh Sharma, with Krunal Pandya also rushing to help the all-rounder off the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DC back to winning ways, beat RCB

While Axar Patel's injury threatened to halt Delhi, David Miller ensured that the visitors crossed the finish line. Miller struck 16 runs off the final three deliveries to power Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over RCB on Saturday in Chinnaswamy. Miller was batting on 6 when he faced Romario Shepherd with DC needing 13 more to win, taking his side over the line.