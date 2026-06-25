Heartwarming Scenes! Injured Ismael Kone Arrives In Wheelchair To Support Canada Vs Switzerland; Vancouver Crowd Gives Rousing Welcome | VIDEO

Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné received a heartfelt reception from supporters as he arrived in a wheelchair to cheer on his teammates ahead of their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Switzerland.

Koné, who suffered a serious leg break during Canada's emphatic victory over Qatar earlier in the tournament, has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition. The injury dealt a major blow to the Canadian camp, with the midfielder having played a key role in the team's impressive World Cup campaign.

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Despite his disappointment, Koné was determined to be present for one of Canada's biggest matches of the tournament. As he entered the stadium before kick-off, fans rose to applaud the injured midfielder, offering their support with a warm ovation. Koné responded by waving to the crowd, acknowledging the cheers with a smile.

The 24-year-old spent time on the sidelines chatting with Canada head coach Jesse Marsch and several teammates as they completed their pre-match preparations. His presence provided an emotional boost for the squad as they sought to secure a positive result against Switzerland.

Koné's injury against Qatar cast a shadow over Canada's convincing win, but his appearance before Tuesday's match highlighted the strong spirit within the Canadian camp. While unable to contribute on the pitch, the midfielder remained firmly involved with the team, offering encouragement and support from the sidelines.

Canada's players will be hoping to reward Koné's dedication with a strong performance against Switzerland as they conclude their group-stage campaign.