Scary Scenes! Ismael Kone Suffers Horrific Leg Injury During Canada's 6-0 Win Over Qatar At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Canada's dominant FIFA World Cup victory over Qatar was overshadowed by a serious injury to midfielder Ismael Kone during their Group B clash on Thursday. The 24-year-old was forced off the field after a heavy challenge left players and fans fearing the worst.

The incident occurred early in the second half when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo lunged into a tackle on Kone. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch as the Canadian international remained on the ground in visible pain. The midfielder received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

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Referee officials initially showed Madibo a yellow card, but the decision was upgraded to a straight red after a VAR review. The challenge was deemed dangerous, with players from both teams expressing concern for Kone as he was taken away for further medical evaluation.

Despite securing a historic victory, Canada's celebrations were subdued as attention turned to Kone's condition. Teammates paid tribute to the midfielder after the match, while fans across the football world sent messages of support as he begins his recovery journey.