Heartwarming Scenes! Hardik Pandya Hugs MS Dhoni During Training, Thala Gives Batting Tips Ahead Of CSK VS MI Clash | VIDEO

Hardik hugs MS Dhoni during training before CSK vs MI clash | X/Mipaltan

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and legendary CSK veteran MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment during a training session at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. While training, Pandya spotted the legendary "Thala" across the field. In a video that has since gone viral, the MI skipper is seen immediately making his way toward Dhoni, greeting his mentor with a wide smile and a long, respectful hug.

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Thala gives batting tips

Beyond the pleasantries, the video showed Dhoni offering technical insights to the MI skipper. The former India captain was observed gesturing toward the batting crease and demonstrating swing mechanics, providing what appeared to be a brief masterclass in finishing.

Despite leading the opposition, Dhoni’s willingness to mentor Pandya highlights the unique bond they have shared since Hardik’s early days in the Indian dressing room.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both once titans are now trailing behind in the race for playoffs. In their earlier encounter in Mumbai, CSK, backed by Sanju Samson's century, handed an embarassing 103-run defeat to their eternal rivals.