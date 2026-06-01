Heartwarming Scenes! Father Gautam Gambhir Ties Daughter's Shoe Laces, Watches Her Tennis Practice | VIDEO

India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave fans a glimpse into his life away from cricket with a heartwarming video featuring his elder daughter, Aazeen. The former India opener shared a clip on social media that showed him helping his daughter get ready for tennis practice.

In the video, Gambhir is seen tying Aazeen's shoelaces before taking a seat courtside at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) to watch her in action.

"It’s good to see a match without coaching the player!" Gambhir wrote on his Facebook account.

The wholesome father-daughter moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to see a softer side of the usually intense cricketer. The remark was a light-hearted reference to his role as India's head coach, where he is often tasked with guiding and mentoring some of the country's biggest cricket stars. This time, however, Gambhir was simply enjoying the role of a proud father as he watched his daughter play.

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The video comes during a brief break in Gambhir's busy cricket schedule. Gambhir had a two-month break during the IPL 2026 having won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in March. Gambhir is expected to rejoin the Indian team soon as preparations begin for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The Shubman Gill-led side will first play a one-off four-day Test starting June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series later in the month.