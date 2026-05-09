Gautam Gambhir Visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Katra With Family After T20 World Cup Triumph | Video | X / PTI

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir): Former India cricketer and current head coach of the senior men's team, Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Katra with his family to offer prayers at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

After he arrived in Katra, Gambhir greeted fans and clicked photos with them. Then he joined his family to go to the temple.

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Gautam Gambhir coached the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defended their title and made it two back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. The T20 World Cup 2026 win made India the first team to successfully defend the trophy and win it at home.

Gautam Gambhir's next assignment as head coach will be an all-format home series against Afghanistan in June, where they will host the Asian counterparts for a one-off Test and three ODIs. They will then play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast before beginning the highly anticipated England tour in July.

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India will face the Three Lions for a five-match T20I series and then play a three-match ODI series against them.

After the England tour, India will tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is before hosting West Indies for a multi-format series in September-October. They will face the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is.

Coming to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who Gambhir has been an integral part of in the past, have managed to find their rhythm and won four consecutive wins after starting the season winless in the first six matches. Currently, they are positioned seventh in the points table.

Gambhir is a defining figure for the KKR franchise, having reshaped the franchise with IPL title wins as captain in 2012 and 2014, and later returning as mentor to steer them to a third championship in 2024.

Following his success as a mentor with the Knight Rider in 2024, Gambhir left the team to become the Head Coach of the Indian national team.

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