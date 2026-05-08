DC Vs KKR: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Spotted At Arun Jaitley Stadium During IPL 2026 Match | VIDEO

DC Vs KKR: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Spotted At Arun Jaitley Stadium During IPL 2026 Match | X

New Delhi, May 8: Team India Head Coach and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was spotted in the stands during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in Friday. The cameras captured Gautam Gambhir sitting in the stands and enjoying the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He was seen sitting with Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla and National Selector RP Singh. Gautam Gambhir was seen in deep discussion with both the officials in the stands during the crucial IPL 2026 clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gautam Gambhir hails from Delhi and currently on a break as the Indian cricketers are playing in the IPL 2026 and the international fixtures will resume only after the tournament concludes.

Delhi Capitals had a shaky start in the match after being invited to bat first by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane. Delhi Capitals struggled early as their top order collapsed. Pathum Nissanka was the only batter who scored a half-century for the team and the team has managed to score 140/7 with few balls remaining in the first innings.