Hearts Condemn 'Shameful Scenes' At Celtic Park After Alleged Abuse Towards Players And Staff | VIDEO | X

Heart of Midlothian FC released a strong statement after what the club described as "shameful scenes" at Celtic Park following their match against Celtic FC. Hearts said their players and staff faced serious physical and verbal abuse during the chaotic scenes and confirmed that the matter is now being discussed with Police Scotland.

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In the official statement, Hearts said the atmosphere inside the stadium became threatening and unsafe for the club’s players and staff. Because of the situation, the entire Hearts staff left the stadium immediately without taking part in post-match media duties.

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The club also apologised to media partners but said the safety of players and staff was the main priority during the incident. Hearts further claimed that the pitch invasion created confusion at the end of the match, with many people unsure whether the game had officially finished.

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According to the statement, Hearts players were also unable to thank their supporters after the match because of the disorder inside the stadium. The club praised its fans for supporting the team throughout the season and described the scenes at Celtic Park as unacceptable.

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Hearts demanded strong action from football authorities to protect the safety of players, staff and supporters in Scottish football. The club added that manager Derek McInnes, his coaching staff, players and supporters did not deserve what happened after the match.

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The Scottish club ended the statement by saying the team had made fans proud this season and that the events at Celtic Park had damaged the image of Scottish football.

Club Statement: Events at Celtic Park

Heart of Midlothian utterly condemns the shameful scenes at Celtic Park this afternoon which have, once again, embarrassed Scottish football. Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing.

We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland. We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation.

Given the menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium, our entire staff had no alternative but to leave immediately, without undertaking post-match media duties. To our media partners, we apologise but the safety of our staff was our prime focus during these unacceptable scenes.

The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish. Our players were then denied the opportunity to thank our magnificent fans – sensational to a person – for their backing this afternoon and all season long.

We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game.

This season has seen Hearts capture the imagination of football fans, not only in Scotland, but the world over. We pay tribute to Derek McInnes, his staff, the first team and the supporters, who have done the club proud this season. None of them deserved the disgraceful scenes that unfolded.