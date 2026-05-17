'Chelsea's Season Pizza': Domino's UK Takes Dig At Chelsea With Empty Pizza Box After FA Cup Final Loss To Manchester City | X

Chelsea FC became the target of online trolling after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. Domino's Pizza UK shared a picture of an empty pizza box with the caption, "Introducing our new Chelsea's season pizza," taking a funny dig at Chelsea's trophy-less campaign this season. The social media post quickly went viral and fans reacted after another painful final defeat for Chelsea.

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The joke behind the post was simple. The pizza box was completely empty, suggesting Chelsea's season also ended with "nothing inside" after missing out on silverware once again. Many fans called it one of the funniest football brand posts of the season.

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Chelsea's disappointment increased after they lost a fourth straight FA Cup final. The match itself remained dull for most of the game before Antoine Semenyo scored the winning goal for Manchester City in the 72nd minute with a clever flick finish at Wembley Stadium.

The win helped Manchester City add another trophy to their collection after also winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season. For Chelsea, however, the defeat ended their hopes of winning any title this year.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users quickly reacted to Domino's post, with rival fans enjoying the joke while Chelsea supporters expressed frustration over another disappointing season. Football banter between brands and clubs has become increasingly popular online and this latest post from Domino’s UK became one of the most talked-about reactions after the FA Cup final.