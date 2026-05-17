Manchester City FC Lift FA Cup With Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea FC As Antoine Semenyo Scores 72nd-Minute Winner | X @ManCity

London: Manchester City FC lifted the FA Cup on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the final, as Antoine Semenyo scored a brilliantly improvised goal in the 72nd minute to seal an English domestic cup double.

The Ghana forward expertly turned and flicked the ball past Robert Sanchez with a clever backheel finish after being picked out by a precise cross from Erling Haaland.

The goal transformed what had largely been a cautious contest, with both sides creating chances in the closing 20 minutes. Rayan Cherki forced an excellent save from Robert Sanchez, while teammate Matheus Nunes struck the post as Manchester City F.C. pushed for a second goal.

The FA Cup is ours!!! 🏆🩵 pic.twitter.com/9ihuCs1QDC — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2026

The triumph marked Manchester City FC's eighth FA Cup title and completed a domestic cup double following their League Cup triumph in March. After League Cup success earlier in the campaign, this is only the sixth time in English football history that a team has won both domestic cup competitions.

It is the second time we have done so, having previously lifted both in 2018/19.

City captain Bernardo Silva says it's yet another moment to remember as he approaches the end of a glittering career at the Etihad Stadium.

"The FA Cup is a really, really special competition. To win it means so much to all the players, management and staff," he stated as per the Manchester City website.

"After nine years at the Club, I know how much this trophy means to our fans. They have to come to Wembley so often, which we know isn't easy for them, but they are always behind us. It makes days like this even better knowing they are with us," he added.

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