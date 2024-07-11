 Heartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant Dies Following Train Hit In Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant Dies Following Train Hit In Assam

Heartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant Dies Following Train Hit In Assam

The elephant, along with another, had strayed from their herd and was struck by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Tegheria.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

A deeply distressing video has emerged on social media, showing an adult elephant succumbing to fatal injuries after being struck by a train in Assam. The footage depicts the wounded elephant struggling to move on its hind legs, bleeding from its abdomen, before collapsing and dying moments later.

Incident Details

The incident occurred near Jagiroad railway station in Morigaon district, just outside Guwahati, around 5 am on Wednesday.

The elephant, along with another, had strayed from their herd and was struck by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Tegheria. While the other elephants managed to cross the tracks, this tusker was fatally injured.

Read Also
Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 84; Situation Remains Grim In Nagaon; Visuals Surface
article-image

Public Outcry

Kolkata Knight Riders cricket star Varun Chakravarthy was among the many who shared the video on Twitter, appealing to authorities for action to prevent such tragedies.

"Can someone in power or authority regarding this issue please come up with any solution regarding such deaths!! Or is it impossible to address this issue..?? Can anyone enlighten me regarding this issue!! This is heartbreaking," Varun CV expressed on X.

Read Also
Assam Floods: Elephant Calf Rescued From Gushy Waters Of Chirang's Aie River; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...
article-image

Aftermath and Response

Railway personnel and local residents quickly removed the elephant’s carcass from the tracks, allowing train services to resume without significant disruption. Officials confirmed that the elephant died from severe internal injuries, particularly to its head. Veterinarians arrived at the scene to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Assam, which boasts the second-largest elephant population in India after Karnataka, has seen similar incidents in the past. According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official, the accident happened around 4:52 am. Due to the early hour, the loco-pilot did not spot the elephant in time, though efforts were made to reduce the train's speed at the last moment.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need for effective measures to safeguard wildlife in regions intersected by railway lines, ensuring such heartbreaking incidents are prevented in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Here’s All That Indian Athletes Will Receive Apart From Medals and...

Paris Olympics 2024: Here’s All That Indian Athletes Will Receive Apart From Medals and...

Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly Buys Kolkata Royal Tigers Team In Indian Racing Festival 2024: All You...

Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly Buys Kolkata Royal Tigers Team In Indian Racing Festival 2024: All You...

Video: Yuzvendra Chahal Felicitated By Haryana CM After Team India's T20 WC Win

Video: Yuzvendra Chahal Felicitated By Haryana CM After Team India's T20 WC Win

Heartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant...

Heartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant...

VIDEO: Irfan Pathan Furious At Brother Yusuf For Causing His Run-Out During IND vs SA World...

VIDEO: Irfan Pathan Furious At Brother Yusuf For Causing His Run-Out During IND vs SA World...