Heartbreaking Video! KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Urges Authorities To Take Action After Elephant Dies Following Train Hit In Assam

A deeply distressing video has emerged on social media, showing an adult elephant succumbing to fatal injuries after being struck by a train in Assam. The footage depicts the wounded elephant struggling to move on its hind legs, bleeding from its abdomen, before collapsing and dying moments later.

Incident Details

The incident occurred near Jagiroad railway station in Morigaon district, just outside Guwahati, around 5 am on Wednesday.

The elephant, along with another, had strayed from their herd and was struck by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Tegheria. While the other elephants managed to cross the tracks, this tusker was fatally injured.

Public Outcry

Kolkata Knight Riders cricket star Varun Chakravarthy was among the many who shared the video on Twitter, appealing to authorities for action to prevent such tragedies.

"Can someone in power or authority regarding this issue please come up with any solution regarding such deaths!! Or is it impossible to address this issue..?? Can anyone enlighten me regarding this issue!! This is heartbreaking," Varun CV expressed on X.

Aftermath and Response

Railway personnel and local residents quickly removed the elephant’s carcass from the tracks, allowing train services to resume without significant disruption. Officials confirmed that the elephant died from severe internal injuries, particularly to its head. Veterinarians arrived at the scene to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Assam, which boasts the second-largest elephant population in India after Karnataka, has seen similar incidents in the past. According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official, the accident happened around 4:52 am. Due to the early hour, the loco-pilot did not spot the elephant in time, though efforts were made to reduce the train's speed at the last moment.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need for effective measures to safeguard wildlife in regions intersected by railway lines, ensuring such heartbreaking incidents are prevented in the future.