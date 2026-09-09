Heartbreak For Tilak Varma! South Zone Captain Out On 99 In Duleep Trophy 2026 Final | VIDEO

Tilak Varma was dismissed for 99 in the Duleep Trophy final | X/BCCIDomestic

South Zone captain Tilak Varma suffered a heartbreaking dismissal on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final in Chennai. The left-hander was just one run away from a well-deserved century when his innings came to a dramatic end. Varma's dismissal on 99 left South Zone reeling as they were bowled out for 336 in response to East Zone's mammoth 708.

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Varma's Lone Fight For South Zone

Varma stood tall amid South Zone's struggles and emerged as the side's lone warrior with the bat. He showed immense composure during his stay at the crease, battling against an East Zone attack that kept the pressure firmly on the batting side. However, his determined effort ultimately ended agonisingly short of the three-figure mark.

As Tilak Varma walked back after a heartbreaking 99, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami were there to give him a reassuring pat on the back. Tilak had anchored South Zone’s innings with immense patience and composure.

The gesture from Kishan and Shami said it all — a quiet reminder that an innings of such character deserves appreciation, even if it ended agonisingly close to three figures.

South Zone In Deep Trouble

South Zone's innings eventually folded for 336, leaving them 372 runs behind East Zone's first-innings total. East Zone had piled up a commanding 708, putting their opponents under enormous pressure in the contest. Varma's valiant effort provided some resistance, but South Zone still faced a daunting task after being dismissed for a comparatively modest total.