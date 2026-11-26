Heartbreak For India A! Sri Lanka A Win By 8 Wickets To Storm Into Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Final | X

India A campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 came to an end after eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final in Doha on Thursday. Sri Lanka A chased down the target of 318 in just 41.3 overs, finishing at 318/2 to book their place in the final.

India A had posted a challenging 317/8 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. However, their bowlers struggled to defend the total as Sri Lanka A produced a dominant batting performance. The defeat ended India's hopes of reaching the tournament final.

Openers Take The Game Away

Sri Lanka A openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardene laid the foundation for the successful chase with brilliant centuries. Croospulle scored 116 off 107 balls, while Jayawardene smashed 105 off just 70 deliveries.

The opening pair put Sri Lanka A in a commanding position before both were dismissed. Croospulle was caught by Rinku Singh off Harshit Rana, while Jayawardene was caught by Tanush Kotian off Shahbaz Ahmed.

Nishan Madushka and captain Pavan Rathnayake then ensured there were no further setbacks. Madushka remained unbeaten on 58 off 56 balls, while Rathnayake finished on 31 not out from 16 deliveries as Sri Lanka A crossed the finish line comfortably.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma And Shahbaz Ahmed Score Fifties

Earlier, India A's batting effort was led by Abhishek Sharma, who scored 78 off 63 balls. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an attacking start with 40 off 27 deliveries.

Captain Tilak Varma also contributed with a half-century, scoring 53. However, India A lost momentum in the middle overs and slipped to 235/6 after being 197/2.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Tanush Kotian helped the team recover with a 73-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Shahbaz remained unbeaten on 54 off 48 balls, while Kotian scored 28 off 30 deliveries.

Their contribution took India A to 317/8 in 50 overs, giving the bowlers a target to defend. However, Sri Lanka A's batters made light work of the chase and sealed their place in the final with more than eight overs to spare.

Sri Lanka A Qualify For Rising Stars Asia Cup Final

With this victory, Sri Lanka A have advanced to the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A on November 29.

For India A, the defeat brings their campaign to an end despite some impressive individual performances, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting earlier in the tournament.