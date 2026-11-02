Delhi Air Pollution: DDCA Requests BCCI To Shift India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI From Arun Jaitley Stadium | X

New Delhi, November 2: The first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka is likely to be moved out of Delhi as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) reportedly asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the December 13 match from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Pollution

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the DDCA has written to the BCCI, expressing its inability to host the match on the scheduled date. The association is believed to have cited several reasons for the request, including pollution levels in the national capital during winter.

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Renovation Work

The ongoing renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is also understood to be a major concern. The stadium is currently undergoing redevelopment, raising questions about its readiness to host the international fixture.

No Official Confirmation

The BCCI is yet to officially announce a new venue for the match. The opening ODI is currently listed to be played in Delhi on December 13 as part of Sri Lanka's tour of India. The venue change remains subject to official confirmation from the BCCI.