'Heartbreak At 97': Abhishek Sharma Consoles Vaibhav Suryavanshi On-Field After 15-Yr-Old RR Batter Misses Record IPL Ton By Just 3 Runs

Abhishek Sharma Consoles Vaibhav Suryavanshi On-Field | X

Mullanpur, May 27: Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached heartbreakingly close to creating IPL history during the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. The explosive opener played a sensational knock of 97 runs off just 28 balls but missed out on his century by only three runs.

Following his dismissal, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma was seen consoling the youngster on the field. Fans and cricket experts praised Suryavanshi for his fearless batting display despite missing the historic milestone. Vaibhav was visibly upset as he took the long walk back towards the dug out.

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The youngster was also on the verge of breaking Chris Gayle's long standing record for the fastest century in IPL history. Gayle had reached his hundred in just 30 balls and Suryavanshi looked set to surpass the milestone before losing his wicket in the eighth over. Had he completed his century in the next couple of deliveries, the RR batter would have entered the record books with the fastest IPL ton ever.

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Suryavanshi gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start in the high-pressure knockout clash. RR raced to 125/1 in just eight overs, with the young opener dominating the SRH bowling attack from the very beginning. He was dismissed by Praful Hinge on the final ball of the eighth over after an innings filled with fearless shots.

The RR batter smashed five fours and 12 sixes during his breathtaking innings and scored at an incredible strike rate of 334.48. Apart from narrowly missing the fastest IPL century record, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also created another major achievement during the knock. The Rajasthan Royals batter now holds the record for hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season by smashing 65 sixes in the IPL 2026 edition so far.