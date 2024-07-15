Health Ministry To Ask BCCI To Ban Tobacco Ads During Cricket Matches, Remove Pan Masala Hoardings From Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Union Health Ministry is set to request the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to halt the display of smokeless tobacco advertisements during cricket matches. This appeal includes the removal of surrogate ads from gutka brands, which are often promoted by Bollywood celebrities and former cricketers, as reported by Mint.

These advertisements are typically disguised as promotions for 'elaichi' mouth fresheners produced by tobacco companies.

Notably, The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has unfortunately gained notoriety for the numerous tobacco product advertisements displayed on its stands.

Research Findings

Recent research has highlighted the prevalence of these ads. A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and global health organization Vital Strategies, published in the British Medical Journal in May, revealed that 41.3% of all surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco brands in 2023 appeared during the last 17 matches of the cricket world cup.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), part of the health ministry, plans to communicate with the BCCI to urge them to cease the broadcast of these surrogate ads.

Impact on Youth

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, emphasized the significant influence of cricket on the youth, noting that these ads tend to attract a young audience indirectly.

India enforces strict regulations against tobacco advertising. Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1995, prohibit both direct and indirect advertising of tobacco products on film and television. Since September 1, 2023, this ban has also been extended to OTT platforms, making India the first country to implement such a comprehensive prohibition.