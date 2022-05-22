‘He will make country proud’: SRH pace sensation Umran Malik's father on his son's selection in Team India squad for T20I series against SA

Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik on Sunday earned an expected India call-up for the upcoming five-match T20I home series against South Africa starting June 9 and the speedster's father, Abdul Rashid said it's all down to his son’s hard work.

Umran has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but it's his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

“I am thankful to the country for giving him so much love. All this is because of his hard work. He will make the country proud,” Umran's father said at Gujjar Nagar residence in Jammu.

Along with Umran, Punjab Kings' death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh has also earned his maiden national call-up.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties and leaders on Sunday congratulated pace sensation Umran on his selection in the Indian team.

"Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes," the lieutenant governor tweeted.

Congratulating Malik, former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said he would be keenly watching the series. "Well done Umran Malik. We will be watching the forthcoming T20 series against the Proteas very keenly," he said in a tweet.

