 'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway': Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray As Head Coach; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway': Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray As Head Coach; Video

'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway': Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray As Head Coach; Video

Djokovic expressed excitement about having Murray by his side as they share a long history

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Novak Djokovic announced that retired rival Andy Murray will be his new head coach as they began their partnership at the Australian Open. Djokovic expressed excitement about having Murray by his side as they share a long history of rivalry. The posted a video on X of him and Murray and jokingly titled: "He never liked retirement anyway."

In the video, Djokovic said, "I'm thrilled to have one of my biggest rivals on the same side of the net with me, this time as my coach. I look forward to starting the season with Andy and having him by my side in Melbourne, where we've shared many exceptional moments throughout our careers."

"We played each other since we were boys 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport," 

Speaking about joining Djokovic's team Murray said, "I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."

FPJ Shorts
'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway': Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray As Head Coach; Video
'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway': Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray As Head Coach; Video
'India Counted 640 Million Votes In 1 Day, California Still Counting': Elon Musk Pokes US Process While Hailing Indian Electoral System
'India Counted 640 Million Votes In 1 Day, California Still Counting': Elon Musk Pokes US Process While Hailing Indian Electoral System
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had No Involvement So Why Should I Be Scared'
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had No Involvement So Why Should I Be Scared'
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held On November 25 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

History between Djokovic and Murray

Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Murray with 25-11. However Murray claimed memorable victories over him to win the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon a year later.

He did, however, lose to Djokovic in the Melbourne showpiece in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, and also lost the French Open final in 2016.

Murray replaced Djokovic as world number one at the end of the 2016 season, going on a 24-match winning streak to end the year, but a hip injury a year later would ultimately impact his career.

Murray announced in the summer that the Paris Olympics would be his last tournament, and he made it to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles alongside Dan Evans before bowing out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: KL Rahul Departs After Jaiswal Hits Maiden Ton, Team India Closing...

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: KL Rahul Departs After Jaiswal Hits Maiden Ton, Team India Closing...

WWE Provides Major Update On Jade Cargill's Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack On SmackDown; No...

WWE Provides Major Update On Jade Cargill's Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack On SmackDown; No...

Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Leaving For Australia To Join Team India's Squad Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd...

Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Leaving For Australia To Join Team India's Squad Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd...

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...