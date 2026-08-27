'He Meant Arjun': Rajiv Shukla Goes Big On Sonal Dinusha After SL Batter's Heroics; Sachin Comparison Draws Netizens' Reactions

Rajiv Shukla Goes Big On Sonal Dinusha After SL Batter's Heroics; Sachin Comparison Draws Netizens' Reactions | X

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has heaped praise on Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha after his outstanding performances against India, however, his comparison of the young batter with Sachin Tendulkar may have gone a little too far. He also predicted that Sonal can be a wonderful Test player in the future.

Shukla shared a post on X and said, "This Sonal of Sri Lanka is an amazing player. Looking like Tendulkar. Can be a wonderful Test player in international cricket."

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Outstanding Performance

Dinusha has certainly given Shukla plenty of reasons to praise him. The 25-year-old has been Sri Lanka's standout batter in the two-Test series. He started with a century and 84 in the first Test in Galle before scoring 103 in the first innings of the Colombo Test. On Thursday, he produced his biggest heroics yet, hitting an unbeaten 133 in Sri Lanka's second innings.

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Heroic Save

His century on the final day proved decisive as Sri Lanka fought back after being forced to follow on. Dinusha stayed at the crease for 264 balls and along with the lower order helped Sri Lanka reach 429/9 and secure a draw. His innings effectively saved the game for Sri Lanka and denied India a series whitewash, with India taking the two-match series 1-0.

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Netizens React

Shukla's comparison has not gone down well with the internet users as they are asking him not to jump to conclusions so soon. An internet user commented on the post and said, "He scored 90 percent run on sweep shot only how you can compare with him @sachin_rt our bowlers bowlers pathetically avg..dint invite him to play drive."

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Another user said, "He is a good player #longevity defies talent and success defines a person so don't jump the gun #relax #greathundred @SonalDinushaSL well done."

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A user also said, "Our bowling is making him look like Tendulkar. Make it a 5 test series you will Bradman out of him.."

Another user took a jibe over the post and said, "Relax guys, he meant Arjun Tendulkar." A user also said, "He has a very good record in FC, hopefully he will replicate it in international cricket too."

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Remarkable Consistency

Dinusha's consistency has been remarkable. He scored 50 or more in all four of his innings against India in the series and became the first Asian batter and only the fifth player overall to achieve the feat in his first four Test innings against India.

He also became only the third Sri Lankan batter to score three centuries in a two-Test series, joining an elite list that includes Kumar Sangakkara and Aravinda de Silva.

Comparison With Sachin Too Early

There is little doubt that Dinusha has emerged as one of the biggest positives for Sri Lanka from the series. His patience, ability to bat for long periods and confidence against India's attack have stood out.

However, comparing a player still at the beginning of his international career directly with Tendulkar is an enormous compliment.

Dinusha has shown the potential to become a top Test batter, but the Tendulkar comparison will require many more years of performances at the highest level.