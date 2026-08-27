IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha's Heroics Deny Team India Victory As Sri Lanka Salvage Draw At Colombo

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India secured a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka after the second Test ended in a draw. The visitors had dominated large parts of the match but were denied victory after Sri Lanka produced a determined fightback in their second innings.

India declared their first innings at 503/9, with Dhruv Jurel leading the way with an unbeaten 115. Rishabh Pant added a rapid 63, while Devdutt Padikkal had earlier scored a century to help India post a commanding total.

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Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings, leaving them 213 runs behind India. Sonal Dinusha was the standout batter for the hosts with 103, but India’s bowlers maintained the pressure and forced Sri Lanka to follow on.

Sri Lanka responded strongly in their second innings, with Dinusha remaining unbeaten on 133 and Pasindu Sooriyabandara scoring 92. Their efforts helped the hosts reach 429/9 and successfully prevent India from completing a victory.

With the second Test ending in a draw, India took the series 1-0. The visitors’ dominant performance earlier in the series proved enough to secure victory, while Sri Lanka’s spirited second-innings resistance helped them avoid a defeat in the final Test.