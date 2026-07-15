'He Is a Very Composed Player': Saba Karim Hails Shubman Gill's Captaincy After India's ODI Win Over England |

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim praised Shubman Gill's calm leadership and match-defining contribution in India's six-wicket win over England in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, saying the young captain is beginning to stamp his authority on the side and is well placed to evolve further as a leader.

Gill played a composed 80 before retiring hurt with cramps during India's chase of 259, helping steady the innings after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India eventually completed the chase thanks to an unbeaten 102-run partnership between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Reflecting on Gill's performance, Karim said the skipper's temperament was evident both with the bat and in the way he has led the team.

“He is a very composed player, and his captaincy reflects that. It was very important to seize the moment after losing two early wickets, which Shubman Gill did as captain. He has played innings like this many times before. Today, he faced some issues due to the injury, but overall, he put the team in a position to win the game, which they did,” Karim told JioStar.

Gill anchored the innings after India slipped to 44 for two, adding a century stand with Shreyas Iyer before physical discomfort forced him to leave the field. His knock laid the platform for the lower middle order to complete the chase with 28 balls to spare.

Karim also highlighted the significance of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar closing out the contest, saying their partnership reflected increasing confidence within the squad.

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“It must have been satisfying for Shubman Gill that the lower middle order finished the match. At that stage, around 100 runs were still needed, and the team required a sensible partnership, which Axar Patel and Washington Sundar provided. The assurance is slowly growing,” he added.

Axar remained unbeaten on 57 after also claiming four wickets earlier in the match, while Sundar struck his maiden ODI half-century with an unbeaten 52 as the pair denied England any late opportunity to fight back.

Looking ahead, Karim believes Gill's leadership will continue to develop as he gains more experience, particularly as he builds confidence from consistently contributing with the bat.

“I expect even more from Shubman Gill now, that he will continue to leave his mark as a captain. In terms of vision and team balance, I feel he will start asserting himself more, which should happen, given the way he is leading the side and the form he is in with the bat,” Karim stated.

India will head into the second ODI with momentum firmly on their side after Gill's measured innings and composed captaincy helped set up a comprehensive victory in Birmingham.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)