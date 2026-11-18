Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MS Dhoni After IPL Retirement |

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni following his retirement from international cricket. Sachin shared a special message on social media, remembering Dhoni's early days and his journey in Indian cricket. He praised Dhoni's talent, power hitting and contribution to the country.

Sachin Saw Something Special in Dhoni

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In his message, Sachin recalled watching MS Dhoni bat in Bangladesh during the early days of his international career. He said he had told former India captain Sourav Ganguly that there was something special about Dhoni's power hitting. Sachin also said that he could see Dhoni had a rare gift.

The batting legend was happy to see how Dhoni's career developed over the years. From being a young player with big hitting ability to becoming one of India's most successful captains, Dhoni achieved many milestones. Sachin said he always believed that Dhoni would do something special.

Sachin Remembers Sharing the Dressing Room

Sachin also spoke about the wonderful time he spent with Dhoni in the Indian dressing room. He said it was a real joy to share the dressing room with him and be part of some of Indian cricket's most memorable moments. Both players were part of India's journey during an important period in the history of the game.

Sachin also praised Dhoni for everything he had done for Indian cricket. He said Dhoni had given his very best to the country and that it was wonderful to have shared the journey with him. He ended his message with the words, "Well played, MS!"

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest captains in Indian cricket history. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also earned praise for his calm nature, smart decisions and ability to perform under pressure.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, his contribution to Indian cricket continues to be remembered by fans and former teammates. Sachin's message is another reminder of the respect and admiration Dhoni has earned throughout his career.