'He Doesn't Know How To Shoot': Kylian Mbappe Consoles Child After Tchouameni's Shot Leaves Him In Tears

Kylian Mbappe Consoles Child After Tchouameni shot |

Kylian Mbappe shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan after the child was accidentally struck in the face by a shot from Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. Mbappe later met the child in the stadium tunnel, offering comfort and an apology on behalf of his teammate.

Mbappe's cheeky dig at Tchoumeni

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The incident took place in the 51st minute of their match against Racing Santander, leaving spectators concerned about the youngster. The child was in tears after the moment and the Real Madrid stars ensured he had a reason to smile at the end of the day.

Mbappe made sure to check on the young fan after the match and spent a few moments with him in the stadium tunnel. The France captain tried to lighten the mood with a playful remark about Tchouameni's shooting ability while speaking to Real Madrid TV.

"It's Tchouameni's fault. He doesn't know how to shoot," Mbappe said with a smile.

The child appeared to be in good spirits as he shook hands with the Real Madrid forward, who also gave him a high five and gently stroked his hair before leaving.

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Tchoumeni gifts jersey

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Tchouameni also met the child and his family after the match to acknowledge the incident. The French midfielder gifted the youngster his jersey, giving him a special memento from his encounter with the Real Madrid star.

Real Madrid capped off the match with a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander, continuing their strong run in the competition. Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty, while Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande also added to the scoresheet in a convincing victory.