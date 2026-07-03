'He Can Die For Ronaldo': Diogo Dalot's Protective Gesture After Fan Invades Pitch In Toronto Goes Viral | VIDEO

Diogo Dalot did not feature in Portugal's win over Croatia but the Manchester United defender did become a huge talking point on social media. Dalot was in the dugout when a fan breached security to step on the pitch, sprinting towards Cristiano Ronaldo who was also on the bench.

Dalot quickly rushed to defend the 41-year-old legend before the fan could make his move, while security captured the streaker. The moment has since gone viral on social media.

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A supporter, wearing a Ronaldo jersey, jumped over the barricade from the stands and sprinted across the field in an apparent attempt to reach the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Before stadium security could intervene, Dalot quickly reacted by placing himself directly in the path of the fan, positioning his body between the intruder and the 41-year-old Ronaldo. Security personnel arrived seconds later and restrained the pitch invader before escorting him away.

Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media, with fans praising Dalot's awareness and loyalty. One viral post summed up the sentiment by declaring, "He can die for Ronaldo," highlighting the Manchester United defender's split-second decision to shield his captain.

Diogo Dalot's swift intervention earned comparisons with Rodrigo De Paul, who has built a reputation for protecting Lionel Messi during tense moments. Fans recalled a similar incident during Argentina's GOAT India, when De Paul quickly stepped in to protect Messi.