HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament 2026: Velavan Senthilkumar, Tanvi Khanna Enter Semi-Finals

Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the semi-finals of the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Indian players Velavan Senthilkumar, the men’s top seed, and Tanvi Khanna, the women’s third seed, stayed on course, winning their quarter-finals in contrasting fashion at the USD 15,000 HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament, being hosted by the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club at its air-conditioned courts on Thursday.

While Senthilkumar overcame a slightly shaky start to account for Egyptian fourth seed Abdullah Hafez in straight games, winning 15-13, 11-4, 11-3, Tanvi dropped a game to eighth seed Zoe Foo of Japan before winning 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6.

Semi Final Line-Up

While Senthilkumar will take on second seed Yassin Shohdy of Egypt for a place in the final, Tanvi will lock horns with sixth seed Akari Midorikawa of Japan. Shohdy made short work of seventh seed Tomotaka Endo of Japan, winning 11-8, 11-8, 11-4. Midorikawa defeated Shameena Riaz in four games late on Wednesday.

The other men’s semi-final will pit Malaysian Syafiq Kamal against Egyptian eighth seed Ziad Ibrahim, while the women’s second semi-final will be an all-Egyptian affair featuring second seed Farida Walid and fourth seed Nour Khafagy.

Results

Quarter-finals (Men): (2) Yassin Shohdy (Egypt) bt (7) Tomotaka Endo (Japan) 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-4); (1) Velavan Senthilkumar (India) bt (4) Abdullah Hafez (Egypt) 3-0 (15-13, 11-4, 11-3); Syafiq Kamal (Malaysia) bt Salah Eltorgman (Egypt) 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8); (8) Ziad Ibrahim (Egypt) bt Om Semwal (India) 3-2 (11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9).

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Quarter-finals (Women): (2) Farida Walid (Egypt) bt (7) Risa Sugimoto (Japan) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-6); (4) Nour Khafagy (Egypt) bt (5) Malak Fathy (Egypt) 3-0 (11-1, 11-9, 11-8); (3) Tanvi Khanna (India) bt (8) Zoe Foo (Japan) 3-1 (11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6); (6) Akari Midorikawa (Japan) bt Shameena Riaz (India) 3-1 (12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-2).

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